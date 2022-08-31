Iowa Park museum needs donations to expand so more people can take part in the city’s history

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A museum in Iowa Park that opened its doors in April is already looking to expand.

The museum features items from Iowa Parks history such as old school memorabilia and several pieces from the late artist jack stevens.

“It’s a little piece of me. I’m leaving a little piece of me in all this museum,” Vickey Mitchell Iowa Park museum director said, “but I love it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The Iowa Park museum needs donations to expand thanks to a passionate director that says she couldn’t have gotten this far without the help from the community and her passion for the city.

“To me, it’s very important cause it’s a piece of my life,” Mitchell said, “it really is and my dad loved Iowa Park, so I honor him in a way of doing this and bringing it to Iowa Park.”

The museum needs a larger space as it is filled with items from Iowa parks history including a horse-drawn carriage that’s touching the ceiling.

“We definitely need to start raising as much money as we can for this museum,” Mitchell said, “you know one of these days we want a bigger place because you know I’ve already outgrown this.”

“We want to get a bigger building cause we got so much stuff here and we don’t have room for it,” Jim Stevens, owner of Rafter J BBQ said, “and we want a bigger building so we can spread out and make it something you can go through so that you can see everything.”

The late Jack Stevens is a prominent character on display. He designed several pieces around Wichita Falls and his son donated a lot of the items that the museum has in store. He feels everyone should be able to come to browse this history freely.

“We’re going to try and expand and we want to keep this going for a long time,” Stevens said, “and all the people that’s been here in Iowa Park, I want them to see it to come to see the history.”

“Everybody accused me of living here for a long time, and the joke is, if the red mustang is out front the museum is open.”

