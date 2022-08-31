Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain Chances Continue

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will remain in the forecast into the weekend and perhaps next week as a wetter and cooler pattern continues. Look for the best rain chances over our southwestern counties on Wednesday and further north over more of Texoma on Thursday. There won’t be rain all the time or every day this weekend, but the pattern favors at least areas of rain around.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills
Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
Gunshots were heard at the Water Hole on Sunday.
One arrested after shots fired at bar on Old Iowa Park Rd.
Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

Rain Chances into the Weekend
Rain Chances into the Weekend
Storm chances continue Tuesday
weather
Storm chances continue Tuesday
KAUZ
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon