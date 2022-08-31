Storm chances will continue for the next 7-days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 87 with a 40% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms.

Friday, we will have a high of 90 with isolated storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 90 with morning storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 68 with a few storms. Sunday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 67 with a few storms.

Monday, we will have a high of 84 with isolated storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 68 with more storms. Tuesday, we will have a high of 85 with thunderstorms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms.

