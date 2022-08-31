Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different.

“Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”

The situation is similar in Burkburnett.

“It’s become a struggle,” Captain Shane Culp of the Burkburnett Police Department said. “There’s been a lot of national media or national news and headline stories that have made recruiting in law enforcement difficult for us.”

Officers say in addition to media concerns, there has also been a rapid increase in retirements in Texoma, making it even harder to keep up with a turnover.

“People are scared to get into any sort of trouble or get injured or possibly even killed while working, but that’s all they look at initially,” Burkburnett PD Officer Keenan Wininger said.

Burkburnett PD is taking a unique approach to recruitment altogether. For the first time ever, they’re sponsoring individuals to go through the academy and then bringing them on as a hire.

“We weren’t seeing very many applicants until we launched that program,” Capt. Culp said. “Since then, we’ve seen an influx, which is fantastic.”

And while not all departments offer sponsorships, officers across Texoma say those who do sign up for the force are not only helping with the turnover rate, they’re also helping something bigger than themselves.

“You don’t consider it a job anymore. It’s a career, but it’s also a calling,” Sgt. Eipper said.

To learn how more about WFPD or BPD, click the hyperlinks.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.