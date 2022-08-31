Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security checkpoint.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Transportation Security Administration shared pictures of a few scary-looking items they confiscated from a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region posted the pictures on Twitter on Aug. 30.

The items they confiscated at a checkpoint in O’Hare National Airport in Chicago included a meat cleaver and a saw blade. The items were among other tools the passenger removed from their bag and placed into a bin to be checked by security.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's carry-on bag.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)

The TSA said in the tweet that sharp objects are not allowed to be carried onto flights and should be wrapped and packaged safely in a passenger’s checked baggage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled.
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Jakob Joel Blankenship was arrested for murder on Aug. 29, 2022.
WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills
Joshua Thomas Fulbright.
Mistrial declared for murder suspect after defense attorney arrested

Latest News

James Theodore Highhouse, right, arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court with...
Chaplain who sexually abused inmates gets 7 years in prison
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit
A 100-year-old golfer and his 92-year-old cart partner rarely miss a morning round in North...
Two longtime friends don't miss a round of golf
FILE - The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington,...
Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%