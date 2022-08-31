WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop.
The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
WFAFB officials said this change only applies to September.
The Produce Express program kicked off in October of 2013 and is a mobile distribution of fruits and vegetables.
