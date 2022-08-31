Email City Guide
Wichita Falls man arrested after police find nearly 300 fentanyl pills

Allen Kordall Smith.
Allen Kordall Smith.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday after just under 300 fentanyl pills were found in his possession.

Officers arrested Allen Kordall Smith around 9:45 p.m. on warrants after he pulled into a parking lot in the 1200 block of Central Freeway, according to court documents.

Smith allegedly told police that he had marijuana in the ashtray and had recently smoked. Officers then reportedly found about 287 pills under the hood after a further search of his vehicle.

Court documents state the pills later tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, and were weighed at 32 grams.

Smith was arrested and charged with manufactory and delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams. He was also charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 out of Tarrant County, as well as seatbelt and drivers license violations.

Smith remains jailed in Wichita County on a $100,500 total bond.

The Wichita Falls Police Department recently said Fentanyl abuse overdoses and deaths are on the rise in Texoma. They held a conference last week to address the issue following a recent case involving the seizure of 35 pounds of fentanyl in Lawton.

On Monday, Aug. 29, a 19-year-old was arrested for murder in Wichita Falls after he allegedly sold counterfeit Percocet pills that were laced with fentanyl, causing the death of another person.

