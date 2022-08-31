Email City Guide
Vietnam veteran gets free rides to medical appointments

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Richard Turcotte, a Vietnam veteran and husband to Nakiea Turcotte, had an accident back in March that left him with a broken foot.

After spending some time at United Regional, he was put into a coma that led to other problems to arise.

“His kidneys had failed and there were other things going on, his white blood count was going down, he was needing blood so that’s how that all started,” Nakiea said.

Once they were cleared to go home, Richard could not walk due to losing mobility in his legs. He’s been using a wheelchair ever since, which has made getting to other medical appointments even harder.

“We have had to have transport to dialysis, he takes dialysis three times a week and he will take that for the rest of his life,” Nakiea said.

Nakiea and Richard struggled to find transportation with a wheelchair lift for his appointments, but one business owner, Shannon Jackson, has lightened the load for them.

“So I called Shannon Jackson, who has transported us to a birthday party, and I said could you help us and I’m desperate. I remember saying desperate several times,” Nakiea said.

Jackson now drives the couple to the needed medical appointments in his limo, free of charge, lifting Richard himself since the car doesn’t have a wheelchair lift.

“First and foremost, as a Christian man, you have to have compassion on another human being, before another human being. If you can help someone, who’s going to help you? God has blessed me, so I have to pass the blessing on,” Jackson said.

