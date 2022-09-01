Email City Guide
Chillicothe ISD student killed in crash

All Chillicothe ISD sports events have been cancelled for this week.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHILLICOTHE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Chillicothe ISD student-athlete was killed and another student is in critical condition after a car crash, according to Chillicothe ISD Superintendent Tony Martinez.

“It is one of the hardest situations that any school district can ever go through,” Martinez said in a Facebook post.

The student who was injured is reportedly in critical condition in Lubbock.

