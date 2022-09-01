Less Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The overall weather pattern doesn’t look quite as wet starting on Friday. There will still be areas of showers scattered around here and there. It will be humid as temperatures rise into the 90s. Right now, the weather looks good for high school football games Friday night. The weekend still shows rain chances hitting around. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. More rain chances into next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.