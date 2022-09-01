Meals on Wheels expands in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The community and Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday at THE Kitchen for a ribbon cutting, symbolizing the expansion of the Meals on Wheels program.

People across Wichita County will now be helped as well as people in city limits. As a part of the expansion, the name will be changed to Meals on Wheels Wichita County to better represent the service area.

Meals on Wheels has long served those in need in Wichita Falls, but why not help senior citizens who live outside of city limits? This was a question Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom has asked before.

“Some of the smaller communities, because of relationships served many of those people, so they’ll still continue to serve them, but what this will do is all of those people that were not getting serviced, this is going to make sure that they are not starving out there,” Gossom said.

The new expansion was possible through the Wichita County Commissioners Court with the funding from American Recovery Plan act. It’s estimated to help 200 more people in addition to the 850 clients already served. Gossom also highlighted how this will help the elderly in the rural areas.

“It provides a level of care and security that maybe they’re not getting now. Someone is there, talks to them, someone is making sure of their welfare,” Gossom said.

Jackie Hamm, Meals on Wheels Wichita County CEO, said this is something they have been working towards and are excited for.

“This is has been a dream of ours for quite some time talking about the areas that weren’t covered and so its exiting for us, being able to expand and offer more services to the county,” Hamm said.

Routes for the Meals on Wheels drivers are being formed for Oct. 1, which is their first delivery for the expansion.

