WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Look for an area of showers to move in by Thursday morning with an increase in possible thunderstorms by the afternoon. Some of the storms will be heavy. Look for highs on Thursday in the 80s. We’ll see less storms for Friday and for football games Friday night. However, more rain chances show up this weekend and next week.

