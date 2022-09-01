Non-profit raising money to honor first African American woman attorney in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls alliance for arts and culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls very own, Charlye Farris.

Farris was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County courthouse.

“If anybody is going to recognize the legends in our community it should be us,” Brittney Cottingham, community engagement manager of Wichita Falls alliance for arts and culture said, “it should start here.”

The Wichita Falls alliance for arts and culture has big fundraising plans this year for Texoma gives. They are planning to honor Charlye Ola Farris, with a bronze sculpture to be installed outside the Wichita Falls County courthouse.

“She grew up here in Wichita Falls she graduated from Booker T. Washington high school,” Cottingham said, “and she is the first African American woman to practice law in the entire state.”

The alliance chose to honor Farris for not only what she accomplished but what she had to go through to achieve these things.

“She was working at the courthouse they had segregated bathrooms, separate break rooms,” Cottingham said, “and separate water fountains and she was still able to persevere and that’s the one word I would use to describe her.”

“It feels great my mother’s whole career was here and just the amount of things and the number of people that she helped not just here in Wichita Falls,” Tory Farris, son of Charlye Farris said, “I mean you could probably go to any state and somebody see the name Farris and the question is are you related to Charlye Farris?”

The family says they couldn’t have picked a better place to honor their mother than right where it all started at the county courthouse in her hometown.

“I’m very thankful for the arts council, for midwestern just for the things that they’ve done thus far,” Farris said, “and just excited to see this monument go up at the courthouse, which is just right across the street from her office.”

“She was very humble and she’s not someone to brag about her accomplishments,” Cottingham said, “so for them to be able to honor her in this way is beautiful to see.”

Texoma gives on September 8th

