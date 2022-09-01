Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Showers and storms will be possible Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 90 with isolated storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 90 with morning storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 68 with a few storms. Sunday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 67 with a few storms. Monday, we will have a high of 84 with isolated storms.

Monday night, we will have a low of 68 with more storms. Tuesday, we will have a high of 85 with thunderstorms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 69 with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Allen Kordall Smith.
Wichita Falls man arrested after police find nearly 300 fentanyl pills
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says

Latest News

Wet Weather for Thursday
More Rain Chances
Wet Weather for Thursday
Wet Weather for Thursday
weather
Storms continue Thursday
Storm chances will continue for the next 7-days