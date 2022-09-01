Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texoma Gives is one week away

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest fundraising events in Texoma is only a week away.

Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.

In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Allen Kordall Smith.
Wichita Falls man arrested after police find nearly 300 fentanyl pills
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Terry Allen Pape was arrested on Aug. 31, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for child pornography
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures

Latest News

Imagination Library returns to Wichita Falls
Imagination Library returns to Wichita Falls
All Chillicothe ISD sports events have been canceled for this week.
Texas DPS identifies Chillicothe ISD student killed in crash
Texoma Gives is one week away
Texoma Gives is one week away
Terry Allen Pape was arrested on Aug. 31, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for child pornography