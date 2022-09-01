Texoma Gives is one week away
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest fundraising events in Texoma is only a week away.
Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors.
