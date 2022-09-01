Email City Guide
Wichita Falls man arrested for child pornography

Terry Allen Pape was arrested on Aug. 31, 2022.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found over a thousand images of child pornography on his phone.

Terry Alan Pape was arrested on 10 possession of child pornography charges. Each charge appeared to relate to a separate image of child pornography, and all were dated for May 25 of this year.

A CyberTipline report was made to the National Center for Missing Exploited Children on Jan. 3, 2022, according to court documents. Investigators with the Wichita Falls Police Department received the tip on May 25 and subsequently uncovered 15 images of child pornography alleged to be associated with Pape’s computer usage, according to an arrest warrant.

Forensic examination of Pape’s cellphone reportedly located 1,661 images and 69 videos containing child pornography. A police affidavit said, “It should also be noted that an additional 1932 images were located where Pape was found to be engaging in an online relationship with a young child.”

Pape remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Wednesday on bonds totaling $300,000.

