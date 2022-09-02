Email City Guide
Birdie is looking for her forever home

Birdie is a friendly dog, who is 3 to 5 years old, and just loves rolling around in the grass and cuddling.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting this loving dog, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here.

