Gun found in WFISD student’s backpack

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Friday morning that a gun had been found in a middle schooler’s backpack.

The administration at Barwise Middle School reportedly received a tip on Friday morning that a student had a gun on campus. The student was removed from their classroom, and a gun was found after a search of their backpack, according to a Facebook post by WFISD.

WFISD said no ammunition had been found, but that the investigation was ongoing.

The student has reportedly been arrested, and WFISD said they would be expelled from the school in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

Wichita Falls ISD made the following statement on social media:

In light of recent events, we know that news like this is worrisome for parents. Please know that your child’s safety is our top priority and we take all reports seriously. We want to thank the individual who made the report to administration and remind all students the importance of speaking up and reporting any and all suspicious behavior. Barwise will have additional counselors on campus today for students or staff who may need to speak to someone.

