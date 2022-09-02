Hirschi HS teacher receives positive Post-It surprise from students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local teacher at Hirschi High School had a sweet surprise, after her students posted some positive Post-Its on her classroom door!

Rebecca Buck arrived at school Friday morning to find her door covered in colorful paper squares, featuring positive messages from her students.

With all the negativity these days, what a great way to start a Friday!

