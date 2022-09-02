Hospice of WF to host support group for grieving teens and kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is preparing to host the Building Bridges support group, which supports grieving children and teens, along with extra support from their families.

Michaela Fielding joined the News Channel 6 team to give us more details on the group, which lasts for 8 week and meets once in the Fall and once in the Spring, for grades K-12.

The group will meet on Sept. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, or to register a child in need, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.