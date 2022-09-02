New exhibit showcasing the impact cinema had on North Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “If there’s some tiny little part of this that you will remember when you walk out then I’m going to go, we won,” said Nadine Mckown, site director of Kell House Museum.

Wichita falls alliance for arts and culture opened its annual regional museum network exhibition but this year has a different take.

“It’s a really neat way to kind of experience some local Texas history,” Mckown said.” If you mirror it with a silver screen.

12 North Texas museums came together for this year’s exhibition called, Real to Reel: North Texas in the limelight. Showcasing the impact of the film industry in the region, in hopes to show a different side of Texoma.

“The collection overall is a record of North Texas from that time period,” Danny Bills curator of collections and exhibitions, Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU said. “It’s a very interesting collection because it captured a lot of parts of Wichita Falls that a lot of other photographers weren’t capturing.”

This is the 4th year these museums have come together to showcase different exhibits and each year has its own importance.

“From a historical perspective, it captures that history which then allows people to do that research and to be able to sort of see how times can change and not change in some situations,” Bills said. “So you get the appreciation for that.”

The goal of this new take on Texoma’s history is not only to educate but hopefully light a fire in someone that loves movies and can connect that to history.

“People sometimes tend to think of history as something boring where it’s like ugh you’re going to make me take history but it kind of underwrites everything it’s where we come from it’s what influences everything and if you can kind of connect it to something new or some new aspect,” Mckown said.” You know, that’ll like maybe just spark something.”

