Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 alleged theft ring members

Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez, Luana Maria Cardenas and Luz Dary Garcia-Celis.
Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez, Luana Maria Cardenas and Luz Dary Garcia-Celis.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrests of three women suspected of being involved in a “major theft ring.”

Sheriff’s deputies received information on Wednesday, Aug. 31 about a vehicle that had been involved in several thefts in Vernon. A deputy reportedly stopped the vehicle at the intersection of US 287 and SH 25.

The driver, identified as Luana Maria Cardenas, and the two passengers, identified as Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez and Luz Dary Garcia-Celis, were all arrested. They were jailed on charges of fraudulent possession of credit/debit card information.

Deputies reportedly found a checkbook and five credit cards belonging to victims in Vernon, in addition to 29 gift cards, five cellphones, 21 debit/credit cards and $2,828.

The sheriff’s office said it was later revealed that the three suspects were part of a South American organized theft ring who stole gift cards and debit cards to send funds overseas to terrorists.

All three suspects remain jailed on $25,000 bonds. Martinez and Celis also both have ICE detainers listed.

The sheriff’s office said Cardenas is also known as Cindy Johanna Olmos-Morales.

