Storms chances continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 96 with morning storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 69 with a few storms. Sunday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 68 with a few storms.

Monday, we will have a high of 90 with isolated storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 69 with more storms. Tuesday, we will have a high of 90 with thunderstorms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 68 with thunderstorms.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 68 with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

