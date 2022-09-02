Email City Guide
Texas DPS releases details on wreck that killed Chillicothe ISD student

One person was killed and three people were injured in the crash.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHILLICOTHE, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS released more details Friday on a car crash that killed one Chillicothe ISD student and injured another.

Texas DPS identified 16-year-old Lexi Jo Flynn as the person who died in the crash. Flynn’s younger sister was reportedly the other occupant and she was flown to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Flynn’s vehicle was facing north on a private road connected to US 287, while the other car was traveling southbound on US 287. Texas DPS said Flynn’s car failed to yield to the other car and pulled out in front of it. The other vehicle then reportedly struck Flynn’s car on the driver’s side.

Texas DPS said both Flynn and her passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The two occupants from the other car were reportedly taken to Wilbarger General Hospital with minor injuries.

“It is one of the hardest situations that any school district can ever go through,” Martinez said in a Facebook post.

All Chillicothe ISD sports events have been canceled for this week.

Texas DPS initially said an 18-wheeler was involved in this crash - they have since updated their report.

