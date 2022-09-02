Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to participate in Texoma Gives

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is preparing for this year’s Texoma Gives, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Simon Welch gave the News Channel 6 team a little insight on how funds from the event would help the food bank, and how much they hoped to earn this year.

If you are interested in donating to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for Texoma Gives 2022, click here.

