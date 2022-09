WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hit and miss storms will be with us into the evening hours. However, these will diminish later this evening as the sun sets. Temperatures will fall into the 60s to lower 70s by morning. Monday still shows a small chance for a few showers, but the rest of the week looks mainly dry. Highs this week will mainly be in the middle 90s.

