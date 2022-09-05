Beto for Texas rally focuses on the importance of voter turnout

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election day is coming up fast and the Beto O’Rourke for Texas organizing team put together an event Saturday to educate residents about their campaign focus and why they should make it out to the polls.

Andy Huff, the organizer rally manager for Beto for Texas, spoke about the background of their movement and why they support Beto, but the main focus of the rally was the importance of voter turnout.

“It’s easy to read a letter. It’s hard to talk to someone and say hey I feel like we need to win this election for my kids’ schools. I feel like we need to win this election to make sure we have good health care in Texas, and when someone says that to you face to face there is real power in that.”

Organizers said this was about the power of human connection. Part of the plan is to knock on doors and contact neighbors about voting, including block walks as election day gets closer.

