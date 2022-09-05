Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez, Luana Maria Cardenas and Luz Dary Garcia-Celis.
Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 alleged theft ring members
One person was killed and three people were injured in the crash.
Texas DPS releases details on wreck that killed Chillicothe ISD student
There have been two fentanyl-related arrests in less than a week.
Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls
Ronnie Lang.
Ronnie Lang pleads guilty to murder
.
Gun found in WFISD student’s backpack

Latest News

labor sign
Experts say private industry unionization efforts being fueled by demand for labor, question how long the movement will last
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
Vehicles destroyed by the Mill Fire are seen in a neighborhood in Weed, Calif., on Saturday,...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire