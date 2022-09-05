Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Coast Guard responds to float plane crash in Puget Sound

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP/Gray News) — U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to a float plane crash in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state on Sunday.

According to a tweet Sunday afternoon from the agency, the aircraft with eight adults and one child aboard crashed in Mutiny Bay.

The agency followed up with a tweet Sunday night, writing that one “deceased individual has been recovered” and “eight individuals remain unaccounted for.”

Mutiny Bay is about 40 miles northwest of Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez, Luana Maria Cardenas and Luz Dary Garcia-Celis.
Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 alleged theft ring members
One person was killed and three people were injured in the crash.
Texas DPS releases details on wreck that killed Chillicothe ISD student
There have been two fentanyl-related arrests in less than a week.
Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls
Ronnie Lang.
Ronnie Lang pleads guilty to murder
.
Gun found in WFISD student’s backpack

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings; suspects at large
Vehicles destroyed by the Mill Fire are seen in a neighborhood in Weed, Calif., on Saturday,...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers
Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting