Community Garage Sale brings residents together for Labor Day Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One mans trash is another mans treasure, or so the saying goes, and Saturday the Harding Street community turned that saying into an event with the 12th annual Community Garage Sale.

Every year this neighborhood sets up a giant garage sale, along food and music for a better shopping experience, and it’s all organized by Pastors James and Dorothy Hicks of Covenant Faith.

Residents like Berhta Solomon said they enjoy participating in the sale every year and hope it will continue for many years to come.

“I just love the idea that it has lasted for twelve years, you know and hope it will continue to go even if I don’t participate. Because I just love the fellowship and I love people and that is why I participated, because i get to see people I haven’t seen in a long time,” said Solomon.

The event is a tradition each labor day weekend, which started as Pastor James’s desire to know his neighbor and now continues to bring the community together.

