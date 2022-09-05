Email City Guide
Deputy attacked, stabbed in neck by detainee at Atlanta jail, sheriff says

A Fulton County deputy was stabbed multiple times Monday morning by a detainee.
By CBS46 News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) - A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was repeatedly stabbed Monday morning at Fulton County jail, according to Sheriff Patrick Labat.

The sheriff said during a news conference that a detainee was brought into the jail late Sunday night. The deputy was attacked and stabbed in the neck around 7:30 a.m. Monday while processing the detainee.

According to Labat, the inmate, Richard Parham, attacked the deputy, “causing multiple stab wounds”.

It’s still unclear how he was able to sneak a knife into the Fulton County jail.

“We have a lot of video footage to go through, and a lot of investigation to do,” Labat said.

Labat said the prisoner was initially arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery, which is a misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office attributes some of the issues to systematic problems at the Fulton County jail.

“We’ve talked about that for months,” Labat said. “Everything from the jail being overcrowded, to really making sure we retain and recruit good women and men to join our law enforcement community. But to that end, we just have to make sure that our steps are followed, and we will continue to tighten that up.”

The deputy is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

The sheriff also said that he doesn’t think the deputy will need surgery.

The detainee and deputy have not been identified.

