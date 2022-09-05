Local student chosen to represent National Down Syndrome Society

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A student from Cunningham Elementary got a nice surprise this week, after he was chosen to represent the National Down Syndrome Society for the NYC Buddy Walk.

He was chosen from over 2,500 entries to be part of a one-hour video which will play on the big screen at Times Square in New York City on September 17 before the NYC Buddy Walk.

Our local Buddy Walk will take place Saturday, October 8 at Garnett Field at McNiel Middle School.

Congratulations to Savion, from the whole News Channel 6 team!

