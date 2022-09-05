Email City Guide
One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.(Source: MGN)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said James Robert Mills, 56, failed to stay in his lane during a curve, losing control of his motorcycle and striking a cable barrier in the median.

Mills was ejected during the incident and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet at the time.

