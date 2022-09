WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are looking a little on the hot side this week with sunshine and most highs in the middle to upper 90s. Temperatures at night will be nice with lows in the 60s. Any rain chances will likely hold off until the weekend with a stronger front. This front may bring a nice shot of air our way for a few days early next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.