9/11 artifact comes to Sheppard AFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base was the recipient of a New York artifact from the World Trade Center for future display in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Four New York Fire Department firefighters delivered Tuesday a 3,000 pound remnant of twisted steel from the World Trade Center.

For now, the artifact is placed in storage until the permanent display is prepared. The emotional and historical impact of the tragedy was emphasized when one of the firefighters involved in 9/11 said that numerous peers have been diagnosed with cancer.

With Sheppard Air Force Base holding a vigil for 9/11 every year, officials thought that having this artifact on display would add more sentiment and remind new recruits of the impact 9/11 has had on our country, especially those who were not yet born in 2001.

