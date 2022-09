WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain comfortably warm by day and feeling good at night. Expect highs mainly in the middle 90s but humidity will be low, making it feel pretty good outside. We’re still tracking a cold front for Saturday with some pleasant September weather for a few days early next week. Any rain chances will remain fairly small down our way.

