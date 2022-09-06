Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers

Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden's Kickz, which he started three years ago, all because he wanted...
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While most teenagers may have enjoyed their three-day weekend this labor day, one Wichita Falls teen chose not to take the day off.

Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden’s Kickz, which he started three years ago, all because he wanted a nice pair of sneakers.

He said during COVID a light bulb went off and he decided to make his dream of owning a sneaker store a reality.

“So, when you want it, you can’t make any excuses. You got to get it. You can go around and mow yards, clean up yards for twenty bucks. Do it consistently, stay consistent with whatever you do. It will come. You just got to be motivated and stay consistent,” said Saldana

After spending time mowing lawns, Hayden was able to earn enough money to start selling sneakers out of a truck, before renting a store front downtown.

Now, he hopes his story can inspire other teens.

After graduating high school, he hopes to own a store front in downtown Wichita Falls before expanding his business into different states.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was...
One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287
One person was killed and three people were injured in the crash.
Texas DPS releases details on wreck that killed Chillicothe ISD student
Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez, Luana Maria Cardenas and Luz Dary Garcia-Celis.
Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 alleged theft ring members
All Chillicothe ISD sports events have been canceled for this week.
Texas DPS identifies Chillicothe ISD student killed in crash
Ronnie Lang.
Ronnie Lang pleads guilty to murder

Latest News

Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
Wichita Falls
Teen opens up sneaker shop while in high school
allred chapel project
Organization raising money for new chapel at James V. Allred Unit
Congratulations to Savion, from the whole News Channel 6 team for being chosen to represent the...
Local student chosen to represent National Down Syndrome Society