Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While most teenagers may have enjoyed their three-day weekend this labor day, one Wichita Falls teen chose not to take the day off.

Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden’s Kickz, which he started three years ago, all because he wanted a nice pair of sneakers.

He said during COVID a light bulb went off and he decided to make his dream of owning a sneaker store a reality.

“So, when you want it, you can’t make any excuses. You got to get it. You can go around and mow yards, clean up yards for twenty bucks. Do it consistently, stay consistent with whatever you do. It will come. You just got to be motivated and stay consistent,” said Saldana

After spending time mowing lawns, Hayden was able to earn enough money to start selling sneakers out of a truck, before renting a store front downtown.

Now, he hopes his story can inspire other teens.

After graduating high school, he hopes to own a store front in downtown Wichita Falls before expanding his business into different states.

