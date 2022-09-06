Email City Guide
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school

Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for making terroristic threats toward a school on Monday, September 5.

Officials with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office say at approximately 1 p.m. Kevin Resendiz was arrested after allegedly making threats of inciting a shooting on social media, directed at a Windthorst school.

The 32-year-old is currently held at Archer County jail on charges of terroristic threats and is on an ICE hold. His bond has not yet been set. This is a developing story and we will post more updates as they become available.

