Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for making terroristic threats toward a school on Monday, September 5.

Officials with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office say at approximately 1 p.m. Kevin Resendiz was arrested after allegedly making threats of inciting a shooting on social media, directed at a Windthorst school.

The 32-year-old is currently held at Archer County jail on charges of terroristic threats and is on an ICE hold. His bond has not yet been set. This is a developing story and we will post more updates as they become available.

