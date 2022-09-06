Old Iowa Park Road, Beverly Drive railroad crossing to close for repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The railroad crossing at Old Iowa Park Road/Business 287 and Beverly Drive will be temporarily closed starting Thursday morning, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

BNSF will be working on the tracks during the closure.

City officials said the intersection will be blocked off from 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 to late afternoon Friday, Sept. 9.

A traffic control and detour plan will be marked for drivers in the area.

