Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Old Iowa Park Road, Beverly Drive railroad crossing to close for repairs

BNSF will be working on the tracks during the closure.
BNSF will be working on the tracks during the closure.(City of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The railroad crossing at Old Iowa Park Road/Business 287 and Beverly Drive will be temporarily closed starting Thursday morning, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

BNSF will be working on the tracks during the closure.

City officials said the intersection will be blocked off from 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 to late afternoon Friday, Sept. 9.

A traffic control and detour plan will be marked for drivers in the area.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was...
One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287
Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden's...
Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers
One person was killed and three people were injured in the crash.
Texas DPS releases details on wreck that killed Chillicothe ISD student
Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez, Luana Maria Cardenas and Luz Dary Garcia-Celis.
Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 alleged theft ring members

Latest News

labor day sale
labor day and inflation
Traffic control will remain up through Friday, Sept. 9.
U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction starts Wednesday
“What we have done is give a better tax rate to the people.”
Wichita County approves 2023 budget, tax rate
A weak cold front is on the way