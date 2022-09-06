People taking advantage of Labor Day Sales amid inflation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Labor day means sales and despite the continuing inflation rise, shoppers were out to take advantage of the holiday savings.

“Definitely the sales,” Dallas Fristoe, Labor Day shopper said.” Because you’re finding 30 percent off sometimes 70 percent off depending on what store it is what outlet.”

“Shopping trying to spend a little money safely,” Ryan Hampton, Labor Day shopper said. “I’m not trying to go too crazy.”

“I got some clothes on clearance,” Kylie Overbey, Wichita Falls resident said. ”We went to Claire’s and got some headphones for the kids so I think it helped a little bit.”

As we face the highest inflation rate in over 40 years, many Americans are watching their wallets.

“Taking advantage of this weekend is definitely going to help save a penny on me especially with it being labor day weekend,” Charles Wilkinson, Labor Day shopper said. “So you got all the big sales in a lot of the clothing stores I’m mainly going to buckle.”

According to a nationwide survey, 47 percent of Americans say paying full price for an item is a dealbreaker.

“Sometimes it can get discouraging,” Hampton said. “I know a lot of people going through tough times right now so it gets discouraging. So you kind of want to monitor everything you do, you know have a budget, that’s what we do. We have a budget set up.”

Shoppers we spoke with say, they will continue to look for big sales days like this. While tightening their budgets, they believe their dollars are making a difference.

“The more money that does come in, the better that the economy can do, the better the city can do, the more things that can get built,” Wendell Castle, Wichita Falls resident said. “The more stores that can come into the mall you know money brings money.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.