U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction starts Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pavement repairs on the U.S. 287 northbound elevated freeway in Wichita Falls will start on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT officials said all but one lane on the northbound bridge will be shut down starting at 8 a.m. Traffic control will remain up through Friday, Sept. 9.

The interchange ramp from eastbound Kell Freeway will remain open, but TxDOT officials said delays are expected at peak hours.

Construction crews will be working on the north end of the bridge, and the freeway will reopen once the pavement has cured.

