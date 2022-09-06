Email City Guide
A weak cold front is on the way

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 66 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 66 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a high of 64 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a high of 67 with mostly clear skies.

