Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations

Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo is from that report.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A well-known financial advisor and business coach in Wichita Falls is facing allegations of ‘illegal activity’ while working for Ameriprise Financial.

Our newsroom received tips over the weekend about Nspire motivational speaker and financial advisor Dusty Sternadel. We reached out to Ameriprise Financial and the Wichita Falls Police Department for more information.

Kathleen McClung, vice president of public relations for Ameriprise Financial sent us the following statement.

“Ms. Sternadel took steps to conceal her illegal activity by circumventing our controls and acting away from the firm. Her actions are wholly inconsistent with our code of conduct and strict compliance standards, and we swiftly terminated her upon discovering what she had done. We are actively working with impacted clients and have been in contact with appropriate authorities.”

We confirmed that Sternadel was fired on July 29, 2022. Following several inquiries over the weekend about these allegations, officials with the WFPD said they cannot release whether someone is a suspect in an ongoing investigation. At the time this article was published, no criminal charges had been filed.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was...
One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287
Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden's...
Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers
One person was killed and three people were injured in the crash.
Texas DPS releases details on wreck that killed Chillicothe ISD student
Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez, Luana Maria Cardenas and Luz Dary Garcia-Celis.
Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 alleged theft ring members

Latest News

labor day sale
labor day and inflation
Traffic control will remain up through Friday, Sept. 9.
U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction starts Wednesday
BNSF will be working on the tracks during the closure.
Old Iowa Park Road, Beverly Drive railroad crossing to close for repairs
“What we have done is give a better tax rate to the people.”
Wichita County approves 2023 budget, tax rate