Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A well-known financial advisor and business coach in Wichita Falls is facing allegations of ‘illegal activity’ while working for Ameriprise Financial.

Our newsroom received tips over the weekend about Nspire motivational speaker and financial advisor Dusty Sternadel. We reached out to Ameriprise Financial and the Wichita Falls Police Department for more information.

Kathleen McClung, vice president of public relations for Ameriprise Financial sent us the following statement.

“Ms. Sternadel took steps to conceal her illegal activity by circumventing our controls and acting away from the firm. Her actions are wholly inconsistent with our code of conduct and strict compliance standards, and we swiftly terminated her upon discovering what she had done. We are actively working with impacted clients and have been in contact with appropriate authorities.”

We confirmed that Sternadel was fired on July 29, 2022. Following several inquiries over the weekend about these allegations, officials with the WFPD said they cannot release whether someone is a suspect in an ongoing investigation. At the time this article was published, no criminal charges had been filed.

