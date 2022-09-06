Email City Guide
WFAFB celebrates 40-year anniversary

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Sep. 6, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Forty years. That’s the milestone the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank celebrated on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Since 1982, the food bank has united communities to fight hunger with food, education and advocacy. Their help has provided meals to those struggling with food insecurity.

Food bank officials said one in six adults and one in four children are lacking access to enough food to sustain a healthy life. CEO Kara Nickens shared the impact she feels from helping those in the community.

“It is so humbling to see when you’re giving out food to people, even just a box of produce that all of us take for granted, how appreciative they are,” Nickens said. “How we do a distribution here the food bank and people will start lining up three hours before it starts, and wait in line the entire time, and just how grateful they are. It’s very humbling, like I said and touches the heart.”

This milestone comes at a special time as the month of September is Hunger Action Month.

