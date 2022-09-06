Wichita County approves 2023 budget, tax rate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 budget and tax rate on Monday.

Commissioners debated for a short time before ultimately approving the new tax rate at .5604 cents instead of the originally proposed rate of .5754 cents. If the original rate was passed, that would be an almost four-cent increase. Instead, they talked it over and decided on an increase just under two cents.

“How much will that cost me? Every time there’s a penny put on the taxes, it costs you $10 per $100,000 in valuation we have, so we didn’t add too much to you this year,” Gossom said.

Gossom said the need for the increase comes after Wichita County gave raises to all county employees to stay competitive in the job market, as well as to cover the cost of employee health insurance and the jail healthcare system.

“If I had a $100,000 house and now I was paying say 50 cents in taxes, that would be $500,” Gossom said. “Now with this penny more, I’m going to be paying $510, and a few more cents because it is a little over that one cent.”

Gossom said the county is in a good financial position.

“We’ve got a little better than the minimum amount of money we’re supposed to have in the bank at all times to carry on in case of some major catastrophe, so we haven’t compromised anything,” Gossom said. “What we have done is give a better tax rate to the people.”

