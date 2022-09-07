Email City Guide
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 27th Annual Carolyn Stouard Memorial Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 9, 2022.

The cost is $95 per person and the four-person scramble tournament will happen at the Champions Course at Weeks Park.

Registration is at 11:30 a.m. while the shotgun start is at 1 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind, a nonprofit that enhances “the economic and personal independence of people who are blind and visually impaired primarily through employment in the manufacturing and sale of quality goods and services.”

