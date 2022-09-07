Email City Guide
A cold front arrives Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 65 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 66 with mostly clear skies.

We will have a cold front arrive early Sunday morning, causing temps to cool down. Sunday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a high of 63 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 86 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a high of 65 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.

