DPS: One person killed in Young County crash

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - DPS Troopers say one person has died after a crash Wednesday morning in Young County.

DPS Trooper Sergeant Dan Buesing says a head on crash happened at around 7:45 AM on Highway 16 south of Graham.

Buesing says one person has passed away while a second was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas with serious injuries.

