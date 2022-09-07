DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - DPS Troopers say one person has died after a crash Wednesday morning in Young County.
DPS Trooper Sergeant Dan Buesing says a head on crash happened at around 7:45 AM on Highway 16 south of Graham.
Buesing says one person has passed away while a second was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas with serious injuries.
