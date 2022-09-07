JOB OPENING: Director
KAUZ, LLC a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is seeking a full-time Director for our newscasts. This is an opportunity for a leader who knows broadcast news operations.
- Director will work with producers to coordinate and execute fast paced, multiple live shot, graphic and animation-intense newscasts.
- Direct and TD any assigned newscasts and productions.
- Perform any production duties as assigned.
- Must have strong technical knowledge of switcher, video servers, audio, and studio equipment.
- Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure.
- Working knowledge of VizRT is a plus.
- Must be able to work early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays as required.
We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V
As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.
