JOB OPENING: Director

KAUZ, LLC a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is seeking a full-time Director for our newscasts. This is an opportunity for a leader who knows broadcast news operations.

Director will work with producers to coordinate and execute fast paced, multiple live shot, graphic and animation-intense newscasts.

Direct and TD any assigned newscasts and productions.

Perform any production duties as assigned.

Must have strong technical knowledge of switcher, video servers, audio, and studio equipment.

Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure.

Working knowledge of VizRT is a plus.

Must be able to work early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays as required.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

