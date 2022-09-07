JOB OPENING: Meteorologist - MMJ

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team.

Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assist with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. This position will also include as reporter/MMJ, weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms.

Responsibilities:

- Analyze weather data and prepare an accurate forecast

- Cover severe and breaking weather situations across all platforms

- Post weather content to station website, social media accounts, and apps

- Strong leadership and teamwork are necessary as our weather team is involved in the newsroom and the community.

- Must have a positive attitude and be an ambassador for the station by making personal appearances at community events.

- Our Meteorologists occasionally must report in the field.

Qualifications:

- College Degree in Meteorology

- Experience with WSI is a plus

- Willingness to work flexible shifts and be on call, including wall-to-wall weather coverage when necessary

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, send resume and link to your most recent work to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

