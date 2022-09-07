Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

JOB OPENING: Meteorologist - MMJ

KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring!
KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring!(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team.

Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assist with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. This position will also include as reporter/MMJ, weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms.

Responsibilities:

- Analyze weather data and prepare an accurate forecast

- Cover severe and breaking weather situations across all platforms

- Post weather content to station website, social media accounts, and apps

- Strong leadership and teamwork are necessary as our weather team is involved in the newsroom and the community.

- Must have a positive attitude and be an ambassador for the station by making personal appearances at community events.

- Our Meteorologists occasionally must report in the field.

Qualifications:

- College Degree in Meteorology

- Experience with WSI is a plus

- Willingness to work flexible shifts and be on call, including wall-to-wall weather coverage when necessary

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, send resume and link to your most recent work to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty Sternadel spoke with our reporters about Christmas scams in December of 2020. This photo...
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested on Monday, September 5.
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
DPS Troopers confirm one person has died in a crash in Young County.
DPS: One person killed in Young County crash
Texas DPS said an investigation is underway.
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland
Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden's...
Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers

Latest News

Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
JOB OPENING: Reporter/MMJ
KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring!
JOB OPENING: Director
KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a full time Digital Content Producer.
JOB OPENING: Digital Content Producer
WMC
Driver involved in crash that killed 12-year-old to appear in court